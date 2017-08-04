Shares valued at $4,188,518.54 crosses the floor

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 15 securities of which one advanced, six declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 771,199 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,188,518.54.

JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 447,060 shares changing hands for a value of $533,595.29, followed by Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited with a volume of 140,724 shares being traded for $309,592.80.

Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited contributed 124,297 shares with a value of $2,922,069.33, while GraceKennedy Limited added 31,557 shares valued at $89,937.45.

Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.01 to end the day at $8.02.

Conversely, Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.27 to close at $23.51. Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 5,655 shares valued at $125,823.75. Clico Investment Fund remained at $22.25. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.08. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $21.40. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC-Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC - Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mututal Fund remained at $3.02.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Limited remained at $14.49