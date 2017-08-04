TSTT makes $48.5m profit

The Telecommunications Services of T&T (TSTT) is reporting a profit after tax of $48.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2017.

Chairman Emile Elias, in his statement accompanying the audited financial statements, said the profit for the year ended represented “a significant turnaround” in the company’s financial performance over the previous year, where it made a loss of $300 million.

“These accomplishments were made in the face of disruptive changes in the telecommunications industry both locally and globally and in the competitive and economic environment in which TSTT operates,” Elias said.

In early May, TSTT acquired Massy Communications Ltd (MCL) through a share purchase agreement where the company purchased 100 per cent of MCL shares for $255 million. The two companies eventually agreed to a purchase price of $215 million.

Looking at other aspects of its financial performance, the company reported cash and cash equivalents for the year ended of $817.6 million. Total assets increased for the period ended March 31, 2017, with the company reporting $5 billion in assets compared to the prior year of $4.3 billion.

In late July 2014, TSTT had floated a bond for $1.5 billion and the funds from this were expected to be used in its organisational transformation, infrastructure and wireless development.

Elias said in his statement that despite the highly competitive environment, TSTT remained the market leader in the mobile, security and fixed voice markets, “driven by significant strategic capital investments in new technologies. This included the launch of high speed 4G mobile LTE and the expansion of our Wireless broadband network, the expansion of our international subsea capacity, the upgrade of our packet core and roll-out of fibre solutions. We also streamlined our branding and began our organisational transformation.”

Overall, he said the company’s focus in the new financial year will be on digital transformation.

Elias said TSTT intended to use technology to improve the quality, reliability and efficacy of the solutions that it provides for the public. What is clear, he said, is that the company must transform to survive and to continue to be profitable.

In a separate release on the Massy Communications acquisition, the company said the deal was wrapped up on July 31. It said the acquisition brings together the synergies of both companies in a manner that benefits them both, the telecommunications industry and the people of Trinidad & Tobago.

“Given that TSTT had intended and secured financing to build a fibre plant in areas where Massy had already deployed a robust network, TSTT now has the benefit of consolidating both networks and infrastructures. This will result in significant foreign exchange savings to TSTT and Trinidad and Tobago, and removes the inefficiency of redundant infrastructure build,” it said.