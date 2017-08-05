McCann scores high in international report

Local advertising company, McCann has scored high in an international report.

McCann World Group has been ranked as the second most Creative Network in the world by the industry specialist, the GUNN Report.

McCann Trinidad, an advertising company based in St Clair, belongs to the McCann World Group.

The GUNN report is a global index of creative excellence based on results from the most important global, regional and national award competitions of the year.

Ranked number one was US agency BBDO.

McCann was the only agency with a local office in Trinidad to be ranked in the top three.

This company ranked second place, up from fifth in 2016 scoring the highest points ever. This represents the second straight year in which McCann Worldgroup creative ranking has jumped significantly in the GUNN Report’s annual analysis, with the network rising from nine in 2014 to five worldwide in 2015.

J Walter Thompson ranked seventh on the list while Grey advertising ranked eighth, its highest ranking ever.

In 2017 McCann Port-of-Spain was the most awarded agency at the Caribbean ADDY awards with 42 wins including Best of Show Online.

At the 2017 Cannes Lions McCann Worldgroup won a total of 115 Lions and had a stand out performance by winning the most top Cannes awards including the Titanium Grand Prix for “The Fearless Girl” campaign.

McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing services company with 24,000 employees in more than 100 countries, comprising McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (digital marketing/relationship management), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (global adaptation and production), UM (media management), Weber Shandwick (public relations), FutureBrand (consulting/design), ChaseDesign (shopper marketing) and PMK-BNC.

GUNN REPORT’S

Most awarded

networks in the World

1. BBDO

2. McCann

3. Leo Burnett

4. Ogilvy & Mather

5. DDB

6. Young & Rubicam

7. J Walter Thompson

8. Grey

9. Saatchi & Saatchi

10. FCB