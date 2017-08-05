Trading activity registers $6,164,277.59

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which zero advanced, three declined and nine traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 350,968 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $6,164,277.59.

Trinidad and Tobago NGL Limited was the volume leader with 149,903 shares changing hands for a value of $3,523,974.50, followed by GraceKennedy Limited with a volume of 92,009 shares being traded for $262,225.65. Scotia Investments Jamaica Limited contributed 45,617 shares with a value of $100,357.40, while Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Limited added 24,380 shares valued at $1,414,527.60.

Clico Investment Fund registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.25 to close at $22.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 1,070 shares valued at $23,540. Clico Investment Fund declined by $0.25 to end at $22.00. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.08. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $21.40. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC—Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.02.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Limited remained at $14.49.