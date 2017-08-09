Chambers support tripartite approach

Five business organizations have issued a joint statement endorsing the tripartite approach as a method for helping T&T emerge from its current economic situation.

In a release to the media yesterday, the Energy Chamber, the T&T Coalition of Services Industry, the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce, the American Chamber of Commerce of T&T and the T&T Manufacturers Association collectively stated:

“The private sector representatives on the National Tripartite Advisory Committee (NTAC) remain committed to the tripartite consultative process and remain ready to take part in all constructive dialogue and debate”

The release added that T&T’s economy remains in a “highly vulnerable state” and that “urgent, concerted action is needed by all stakeholders to ensure that we can put T&T on a more sustainable path for economic and social development”

Recent statements made by members of the trade union movement have led to an outcry by various private sector and labour organizations for a return to productive conversations between the private sector, the labour movement and the government.