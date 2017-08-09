Roget said the union attended the meeting at the ministry’s office at International Waterfront Centre, Port-of-Spain, hoping that Khan would have made an announcement on Cabinet’s decision on the...
CIF declines $0.50
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which 3 advanced, 1 declined and 8 traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 146,026 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $6,491,429.24.
ANSA McAL was the volume leader with 83,950 shares changing hands for a value of $5,540,700.00, followed by Trinidad Cement Limited with a volume of 22,914 shares being traded for $94,863.96.
First Citizens Bank contributed 11,932 shares with a value of $377,703.75, while TTNGL added 10,824 shares valued at $254,364.00.
NCB Financial Group registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.03 to end the day at $4.11.
Conversely, Clico Investment Fund suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.50 to end the day at $21.50.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 1,372 shares valued at $29,498.00.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online