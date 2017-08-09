Losses mount due to red sand shortage

Stock pile owners have been paying as much as $300 more for a truckload of red sand which is in short supply across the country.

This was the figure given by own­er of Mt Hope Sand and Gravel pit Bertram Dookeran who admitted that within the last two months the demand for the commodity had skyrocketed, while the quality was substandard.

“People have been coming to my establishment and putting in orders for truckloads of red sand which I cannot fill,” said Dookeran, who re­tails a variety of building materials.

“The sand we getting have clay in it. It’s of a very poor quality. We have been advising customers before they buy that the sand was not of the best. But people are still buying,” Dooker­an said.

Dookeran said he recently paid a supplier $1,000 for ten yards of red sand.

“I used to pay $900 for a load now it gone to $1,000. I was only able to get two loads. But in some cases busi­nesses paying as much as $1,200 for a ten yard truckload...$300 more. It’s the poor man who feeling the pinch.”

As a result, Dookeran said he had to increase the cost to his customers from $175 to $200 per yard.

President of the T&T Contractors’ Association(CATT) Ramlogan Roo­pnarinesingh yesterday admitted its members have been incurring “mil­lions of dollars in losses” due to the chronic shortage.

“It’s affecting all the major pro­jects using red sand, including small and large contractors who are doing building projects,” Roonarinesingh said.

“Your truck might go to the sand pit and wait for hours in line and may not even get a load. That is a cost con­tractors would have to absorb. Also if it fails to get sand for a project the contractors would still have to pay his workmen. All these are costs that have to come from our pockets.”

Unable to say how many of its members have been affected or how many projects have been stalled, Roopnarinesingh said he hoped this week the matter would be ironed out.

Roopnarinesingh also admitted that while contractors are not get­ting the volume of sand required, the quality was also poor.

“We only have one major sand pit operational which is in Carapo. With the high demand you don’t have an option. You have to buy whatever you get.”

If the shortage persists, Roopnar­inesingh said several projects would come to a halt and more people could face the breadline.

According to the last Sunday Guardian, the sand shortage arose after the Estate Management Busi­ness Development Corporation Ltd (EMBDC) closed down its red sand pits in Claxton Bay.

Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat in response to the issue, said the pits which were operating since 2003 were transferred to EM­BDC, but were operating without mining licenses from the Energy Ministry.

He said the land on which the pits are located was not owned by the EMBDC, though it was state lands and that the EMBDC had applied to the Commissioner of State Lands on this.

In response to a text message yes­terday, Rambharat said when Cabinet considered the matter in 2015 “un­fortunately it agreed to the transfer to title.”

However, Rambharat said that was insufficient.

“Cabinet must approve the terms of the lease, period, rent and terms and conditions. This is now being taken to Cabinet. I expect that the matter will be resolved shortly.”

Asked within what time frame he can expect the matter to be resolved, Rambharat said by “Friday.”