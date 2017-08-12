NCB adds $0.05

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which 3 advanced, 0 declined and 10 traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 418,861 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,337,189.45. Scotia Investments Jamaica was the volume leader with 369,717 shares changing hands for a value of $813,377.40, followed by TTNGL with a volume of 13,140 shares being traded for $308,789.25. Massy Holdings contributed 11,042 shares with a value of $541,029.86, while NCB Financial Group added 8,000 shares valued at $33,600.00.

NCB Financial Group registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $4.20.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 914 shares valued at $19,651.00. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.01 to end at $21.50.