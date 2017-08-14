T&T Sawmillers president: Industry not dying

The sawmill industry is here to stay and is not dying, according to president of the T&T Sawmillers and Lumber Manufacturers (TTSLM) Co-operative Society Ltd Narad Bidaisee.

Bidaisee, who has been in the sawmilling industry since 1964, says the industry is not a stagnant one.

Rather, he said it comprises people who supply teak or other material and other businesses which make products, so there is always a space for everyone in the industry.

He said exporters have found a market internationally and were exploiting the industry and this prompted the Agriculture Minister to announce a ban on the exportation of teak.

He said exporters whose businesses are suffering after the introduction of the export policy to ban on teak are in business for the sole purpose of exporting, and not necessarily contributing to the sawmill industry and the downstream sector, including creating employment to a great extent.

The sawmill industry is a labour intensive one consisting of skilled and semi-skilled workers, he noted.

Referring to the decision to ban the exportation of teak, he said the T&TSLM supports that decision.

Teak, according to Bidaisee, comes mainly from the government estates and the supply of teak may dwindle if exportation had continued at the current rate. However, he said if exportation is banned it ensures then the local industry is well supplied first before the export markets are even considered.

He said one of the major problems with the industry was the current upsurge in people entering sawmilling to make quick money.

“Teak varies in price between $15 and $20 per square foot depending on the grade. There are some people who are purporting to be sawmillers who are buying hobby-type machines and calling themselves sawmillers just for the sake of getting teak from the Government and exporting to get a quick dollar,” Bidaisee said.

He himself is a former exporter and feels that exportation of teak is being exploited and “it (teak) is allowed to be exploited at such a fast rate (before the introduction of the ban) to the extent that there would not be any teak left in the country.”

Bidaisee said he does not have to send home workers in comparison to the exporters who now have to in the wake of the ban. His operations, he said, supports other businesses so he is feeding the demand for teak to some extent.

“These guys (the exporters) may have on person or two people employed, all they do is export for the sake of making a quick dollar because its lucrative.”

Asked what impact the slowdown in T&T’s economy is having on his business, he said he did not have to make any cuts to staff and his biggest problem was labour.

“We have had difficulty in getting workers. We are always in need of labour because we are not in the business of just buying teak and exporting like everyone else.”