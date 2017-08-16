UDeCOTT to pay 1.4m Euros to keep work on Point Fortin Hospital going

The sum of 1.4 million Euros will be disbursed soon to Austrian construction firm, VAMED GmbH & CO KG for the continuation of construction of the Point Fortin Hospital.

This was disclosed by the chairman of the Urban Development Corporation of T&T (UDeCOTT), Noel Garcia.

Garcia held a second secret meeting with VAMED regional manager, Gerhard Oellinger and other officials at the construction site on Monday.

The agreed sum to be released to VAMED is a small fraction of the initial 30 million Euros requested by the company.

However, after they was told that there were no funds to available for disbursement to the company, VAMED threatened to discontinue construction works on the hospital and allegedly gave an ultimatum to UDeCOTT pay up 10 million Euros by August 21.

However, Garcia denied any ultimatum by VAMED and instead assured that the construction firm agreed to the 1.4 million Euros disbursement and also agreed to continue works until completion.

“We have dealt with the forex issue and have organised 1.4 million Euros to be paid soon to VAMED and the construction will go ahead as planned,”Garcia said.

Asked about rumours alleging that UDeCOTTwas deliberately trying to frustrate VAMED so that they would exit the project to allow a take over of the construction by a Chinese construction firm, Garcia described it as “stupidness.”

Garcia assured that the rumours were just “foolish rumours.”

“What we have there in Point Fortin, is a T&T Government to the Austrian Government agreement and that you can’t just vacate. It’s rubbish and foolishness,” Garcia said.

On August 9, Oellinger first met in an early morning “crucial emergency” meeting at the construction site at Techier Village with Garcia, board members, representatives from the Ministry of Health and consultants.

Oellinger along with the consultants raised several issues including financial matters that seem to be currently plaguing the project.

VAMED had threatened to exit the project and leave the country altogether, if it was not paid at least 10 million Euros (TT$79 million) for its work on the Point Fortin Hospital.

An initial request for 30 million Euros (TT$238.2 million) for the next three months of work was declined.

The 30 million Euros is to cover incremental monies owed to continue the project.

The Point Fortin Hospital is expected to cost $1.6 billion.

When asked if he met with both the finance and health ministers on the issue, and about any specific outcomes, Garcia said: “Yes I did. We are working to resolve the issue.”

“The Ministry of Health is our client and our contractor is VAMED, but, we will sort it…I don’t want to say too much because I do not want to be premature,” Garcia added.

It was also alleged that a top Austrian diplomat attempted to meet with Government officials on the matter but was denied.

When probed about this Garcia said he was not aware of any development to that effect.

“I know nothing of that. It is news to me.”