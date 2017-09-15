EU supports push for renewable energy

Raphael John-Lall

As the country moves towards its goal of using renewable energy sources, the Government will need to spend less money on subsidising electricity said European Union (EU) Ambassador to T&T, Arend Biesebroek.

Biesebroek said that two years ago, the Government made a commitment to obtain 10 percent of their energy needs from renewable sources with a target deadline set for 2021.

He added that the EU supports that objective.

“We also believe that there is potential financially and economically to meet that target in T&T. Electricity is not necessarily cheap and consumer prices are low but it is also true that electricity is subsidised. Bringing in renewable energy into the country will liberate some gas that is now being burnt for the generation of electricity at a subsidies rate. Make that gas available for sale on the international market, fetch a higher price. Renewable energy has become much cheaper so the Government will spend less money on subsiding electricity,” he said.

Biesebroek spoke to the Guardian Wednesday after a presentation on a Draft Implementation Plan for Sustainable Energy at the Alliance Francaise Building, Alcazar Street, St Clair.

He said by making investments in solar or wind power plants, the production cost of electricity will be much lower than the real cost of burning gas to generate electricity.

He also said that there is a consultant from the EU that is working with the Government in the area of renewable resources and the proposal will be presented to the Ministry of Energy.

“This will determine what the strategy will be for the coming years up to 2021 and also up to 2030 where the Government has another target.”