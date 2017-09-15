JMMB Group CEO: T&T must diversify economy

MMB Group chief executive officer Keith Duncan warned of the risks associated with having a non-diversified economy and called for an inclusive economic reform plan that would transcend political parties and governments.

Duncan delivered the feature address an event jointly hosted by the JMMB Group and the T&T Chamber of Industry and Commerce titled, "A look at economic development in T&T and the region." held at the Hyatt hotel in Port-Of-Spain

Addressing members of the business community and other leaders, Duncan suggested that T&T could achieve economic transformaton by: establishing non-partisan oversight committees, making definitive decisions around foreign exchange policy and strategies, creating a more business friendly environment as well as leveraging the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund.

He urged T&T to learn from the Jamaican experience and "make the hard decisions needed for economic transformation."

Duncan also called on the business community, labour and the Government to provide solutions that would positively affect economic change.

Also attending the event was Economic Development Advisory Board chairman Dr Terrence Farrell, advisor to the principal of the UWI as well as director of JMMB Investments Dr Marlene Attzs and Ronald Hinds, President of the TTCIC.