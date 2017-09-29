Samsung climbs in ranking of best global brands

Samsung has been ranked sixth in the Interbrands Best Global Brands, achieving a brand value of $56.2 billion - moving it one spot up, with a nine per cent increase from last year.

Ranked as one of the top ten brands on the Interbrand rankings from 2012 to 2017, Samsung has continually demonstrated growth in brand value.

This year’s achievement was more rewarding, given some of the challenges Samsung faced in the past year.

In its evaluation, Interbrand cited various factors such as Samsung’s fast recovery from last year’s Galaxy Note7 crisis, the company’s successful launches of flagship products, and its continued stellar financial performance.

Samsung’s mobile business reconfirmed its market strength through the successful launch of the Galaxy S8.

Samsung’s memory division also performed strongly with record profits contributing to the rise in brand value.

Its digital appliances business introduced new products, developed from consumer insights like the Family Hub refrigerator and AddWash washing machine.

Samsung’s visual display division also broke new ground in the TV market with the new QLED TV as well as The Frame, a new lifestyle TV for the home.

CMO of Samsung Electronics, YH Lee said, "Our efforts to make meaningful progress to improve people’s lives contributed to the rise in brand value.”

He added, “Our ranking this year is a positive sign that demonstrates our efforts to regain trust have resonated with global consumers.”