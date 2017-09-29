Shell T&T boss: Talks on Dragon gas ongoing

Discussions between Venezuela and T&T concerning the Dragon Field gas deal have not been interrupted due to sanctions posed by the US against Venezuela in late August, 2017.

Commenting on the progress of the negotiations, Derek Hudson, country chairman of Shell T&T said the Dragon field deal is still on "subject to coming to a mutual agreement with Venezuela with NGC. We are still early in the planning stages."

Hudson was the feature speaker at a luncheon event hosted by the Energy Chamber held at the Hilton hotel in Port-Of-Spain yesterday.

Hudson's remarks come on the heels of public debate suggesting that Shell would have to remove employees from Venezuela due to the sanctions.

In August the Donald Trump-led administration imposed sanctions on Venezuela which were mainly targeted at the country's financial sector.

The US is a major importer of Venezuela's oil.

"At no point in time would we ever go counter to any of the guidelines to any of the governments who have applied sanctions." Hudson said, responding from questions from the media after the luncheon

In December 2016, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro signed the deal which allows T&T access to gas reserves from Venezuela's Dragon Fields.

Explaining the process, Hudson said Shell's Trade and Compliance Office reviews such sanctions.

Hudson said those who are involved in the negotiations are experts who are non-US residents which, according to Hudson means, "we have people from the UK, Dubai and T&T. The way Shell operates under these circumstances is that we will use our global expertise in doing it."

He added, "Shell has worked in countries where sanctions have been applied before such as Russia and in those cases we will follow those guidelines."

According to Hudson, by the middle of the next decade Shell has the opportunity to double its production to the 2014 levels of production.

"We have capacity today to go between 650 to 700 million scoffs (standard cubic feet) of gas. We have some commercial constraints with respect to some things we have to do with Atlantic so to get us up to the levels we were at, at that point in time required probably another 200 to 300 million scoffs."

He added that the challenges that lie ahead involved the decline of older gas fields.