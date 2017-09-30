Sagicor gains $0.13

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which 8 advanced, 2 declined and 1 traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 78,285 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at$1,091,072.72.

NCB Financial Group was the volume leader with 45,387 shares changing hands for a value of $231,473.70, followed by Scotia Investments Jamaica with a volume of 8,900 shares being traded for $20,342.00.

Scotiabank T&T contributed 6,298 shares with a value of $365,728.45, while First Citizen's Bank added 6,292 shares valued at $200,453.00.

Sagicor Financial Corporation registered the day's largest gain, increasing $0.13 to end the day at $8.14.

Conversely, Republic Financial Holdings registered the day's largest decline, falling $0.04 to close at $101.75.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 5,518 shares valued at $118,692.18.

Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.05 to end at $21.51.