Deputy Energy PS: T&T must do more to boost use of renewable energy

Raphael John-Lall

As global warming worsens, T&T and countries of the Caribbean must do more in the area of renewables and sustainable development said Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, Deputy Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy.

Bradshaw-Niles was delivering comments yesterday at the Caricom Energy Month Movie Screening at the Central Bank Auditorium, Port-of-Spain.

“This year’s emphasis is placed on the role of renewable energy in transitioning to sustainable energy within the community, while also focusing on the importance of efficient energy use as a principle of renewable energy utilization. Recognizing that energy plays a pivotal role in all dimensions of sustainable development, the theme is intended to highlight the linkages between sustainable energy use, economic and social advancement, climate change, energy poverty and access and gender mainstreaming.” she said.

She pointed out that the intense 2017 hurricane season had fostered a much needed sense of unity across Caribbean territories.

“We are all aware of the devastation of Hurricane Irma and Maria in our fellow Caribbean nations, particularly Barbuda and Dominica. As such, this promoted and solidified the theme of community resilience. It must be noted that the severity of this year’s hurricane season highlights the urgency of addressing these matters as it relates to the occurrences of natural disasters which are predicted to increase with global temperature rise.”

She said Caricom Energy Month is an annual event based on a mandate arising from the 35th Meeting of the Council for Trade and Economic Development in 2011.

The deputy PS pointed out that the Ministry has observed the event since its inception and it is intended to provide a regional platform for increased awareness regarding energy matters given the critical importance of energy to economic development.

Bradshaw-Niles said this year, the event focuses on the theme Rethinking Energy, Shaping a Resilient Community.

She added that the Ministry of Energy recognizes the importance of the emission of greenhouse gases through energy efficiency, the adoption of renewables and the development of long term behavioural changes as the country transitions to a sustainable energy pathway.

“The Paris Agreement of December 2015 of which T&T is a signatory saw all participating countries agreeing to contributing to the goal limiting global warming to well below two degrees centigrades from pre-industrial levels.”

She said T&T aims to achieve a reduction overall in emissions from the power generation, transport and industrial sector by 15 percent by 2030.