ECB, Bank of England leave rates unchanged

FRANKFURT, Germany — With the eurozone economy showing strong growth, the European Central Bank left its interest rates and stimulus measures unchanged yesterday as it looks ahead to the delicate matter of ending its bond-purchase program next year.

The Bank of England also left its key rate unchanged at 0.5 percent amid uncertainty about how Britain's departure from the European Union, expected in March, 2019, will affect the economy.

Together, Thursday's decisions show how the eurozone and Britain are moving more slowly than the U.S. Federal Reserve as the world's leading central banks start to gingerly withdraw the massive stimulus measures they deployed against the 2007-2009 financial crisis and the subsequent Great Recession. (AP)