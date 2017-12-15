First Citizens year-end profit inches 0.7 per cent higher

First Citizens Group has recorded profit after tax of $641.9 million for its financial year ended September 30, 2017.

This represents a 0.7 per cent increase when compared to the same period in 2016 when the bank registered after tax profits of $637.2 million.

Commenting on the Group's results, company chairman Anthony Smart stated that they were affected by "the increase in corporation tax to 30 per cent"

He said the 2017 performance was reflective of "our focus on improving efficiency and growth in both investments and customers loans and other advances portfolios of 4.9 per cent, and 7.4 per cent respectively."

Smart noted that the Group had garnered international recognition for its financial performance.

He said: “These accomplishments were underscored by First Citizens receiving for the first time, the prestigious international award and recognition for 2017-The Banker, Bank of the Year Award-Best Bank in Trinidad and Tobago. Added to this, in October 2017, Standard and Poor’s affirmed First Citizens ratings of BBBA/A-2 with a stable outlook. The Group remains well positioned and we will continue to work to provide value to al our stakeholders in 2018.”