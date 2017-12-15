WITCO trades $1.06 lower

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which 1 advanced, 10 declined and 5 traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 496,016 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,651,758.12.

JMMB Group was the volume leader with 273,754 shares changing hands for a value of $410,631.00, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation with a volume of 123,670 shares being traded for $982,163.57.

NCB Financial Group contributed 40,850 shares with a value of $260,569.50, while Trinidad Cement Limited added 15,005 shares valued at $59,269.75.

TTNGL enjoyed the day's sole price increase, climbing $0.10 to end the day at $26.48.

Conversely, WITCO registered the day's largest decline, falling $1.06 to close at $101.80.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 17,680 shares valued at $371,280.00.

Clico Investment Fund remained at $21.00