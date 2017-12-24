French Fort residents see brighter Christmas

Residents of James Avenue, French Fort in Tobago have received a long awaited gift and it came just in time for Christmas 2017 – nine newly installed street lights.

The lights which were installed by T&TEC were the result of an initiative headed by area representative and secretary of Community Development, Enterprise Development and Labour, in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Marslyn Melville-Jack.

A statement from the THA said for years this community has been clamouring for lights and the wait was finally over as assemblyman Melville-Jack partnered with two community groups—, Calder Hall Improvement Committee (CHIC) and Restorers of the Breach Community Church— along with six businessmen namely, Parks’ International Ltd., D #1 Hardware, Protran 97 Ltd., Warner’s Hardware, Dayne Phillip Plumbing Services and Nazvic Contractors Ltd to provide the nine streets lights at a cost of approximately $38,000.

Melville-Jack noted that the lights will contribute significantly to the area, not only because the residents will benefit but also because French Fort has become the leisure capital of Tobago, with numerous persons using the area to exercise daily.

She revealed that all partners of this initiative donated just over $4,000 to make the project a reality. Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles said he supported and endorses the benevolence of the community groups and businessmen and the commitment and dedication of the area.