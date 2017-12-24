Last minute Christmas rush absent in PoS

Business owners and street vendors in Port-of-Spain yesterday complained of the “slow shopping sales” they had been experiencing throughout the run-up to today’s Christmas holiday.

One vendor stationed on the pavement along Frederick Street pointed to his packed table as he declared, “I spend real money to buy things to sell for the holidays but hardly anyone is buying.”

Giving his name only as JD from Diego Martin, he went on, “Things out here real slow, that’s why all of us out here hustling to see how we could undersell the stores so we could get our stuff out.”

JD’s wares included perfume sets, household items and assorted clothing.

Although a handful of stores and walk-through malls in the capital opened to accommodate last-minute shoppers yesterday - there was no mad rush to secure gifts and other trinkets.

At RIK Bookstore, a handful of persons were seen picking up last minute items for loved ones.

Browsing the offerings attractively displayed on one of the street-side tables set up outside Consort Mall, Frederick Street - shopper Eileen Bucchoon of Couva said, “I am spending the weekend with my relatives and needed to pick up a few things for persons in the extended family, so here I am.”

Carefully juggling her finances, Bucchoon said she opted to “run out to Port-of-Spain” yesterday, as she believed the prices at the shopping malls were “over inflated.”

However, she admitted to buying select items at Trincity Mall and Gulf City Mall for certain persons.

Accompanying her friend yesterday as they too browsed the stores, Reesa Cameron explained, “I have been hearing all kinds of horror stories about people being robbed and pick-pocketed in Port-of-Spain so I chose not to come and shop here.”

“I bought all of my presents in the malls plus I ordered stuff online so I could avoid having to come out and shop. I am scared of what is happening all over and crime is the biggest deterrent for me.”

Pressed to explain her presence yesterday following this claim, Cameron said her best friend Lisa had “begged” her to visit the capital in the hopes of securing some last-minute deals.