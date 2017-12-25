French Fort residents see brighter Christmas Residents of James Avenue, French Fort in Tobago have received a long awaited gift and it came just in time for Christmas 2017 – nine newly installed street lights.

Shipping company optimistic about 2018 Despite the contraction in the global energy sector, Andrea Inniss, Intermarine's line manager at Huggins Shipping remained confident that both companies were ready to transport energy cargo and project cargo, as well as break bulk shipments to their respective ports of call.

Courier: Christmas season better than expected The US currency shortage and the online tax were no deterrent to consumers shopping online for Christmas according to Director at courier company E Zone, Paul Pantin. Pantin said he was "pleasantly surprised" by the amount of items ordered online.

UWI critical of EU blacklisting of Caribbean countries KINGSTON, – The University of the West Indies (UWI) has criticised the European Union over its decision to blacklist a number of Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries as tax havens, warning that the unilateral move could have a deleterious effect on their economies.

TTNGL gains $0.77 Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 9 securities of which 2 advanced, 2 declined and 5 traded firm. Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 87,076 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,604,082.38.

BDO heralds 10 years in T&T Accounting firm BDO will continue to employ cutting edge technology and international best practice to ensure that they remain ahead of the competition said Riaz Ali, International Liaison Officer, BDO.

C&W appoints new CEO Cable and Wireless (C&W) has announced the appointment of Inge Smidts to the position of CEO effective February 2018.

SATT head: Challenging times for supermarkets While supermarkets close 2017 with challenges, President of the Supermarkets Association of T&T (SATT), Yunus Ibrahim said his members are not daunted. According to Ibrahim, the challenges to doing business span both the internal and external environment of supermarkets.

Republic moves $0.95 higher Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 15 securities of which 4 advanced, 3 declined and 8 traded firm. Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 1,356,931 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $18,945,911.99.