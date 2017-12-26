Bahamas government eases foreign exchange restrictions

NASSAU – The Bahamas government says it plans to liberalise the foreign exchange control regime so as to promote greater opportunities for local investors and small and medium-sized businesses/enterprises (SMEs).

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said that Bahamians and residents will be given approval to repatriate foreign currency deposits or investment assets at the same foreign currency value upon application to the Central Bank of The Bahamas.

He said no penalties will be imposed on regularized accounts and investments.

Minnis said the owners of deposit facilities will be allowed to use those resources to finance domestic transactions without restriction. But he noted that prohibitions will exist against either funding or augmenting these facilities with proceeds converted from Bahamian dollars.

This reform accommodates Bahamian residents who have amassed deposits or investment assets abroad for which they should have obtained prior Exchange Control approval.

Prime Minister Minnis also announced that the buying and selling rates for the Investment Currency Market (ICM) will be “significantly reduced” from 12.5 per cent and 10 per cent respectively, tfive and 2.5 per cent.

In addition, he said Bahamians will be able to fund investments at the lower rate of B$1.050 (US$1.00) and to repatriate investment currency proceeds to the Bahamas at the rate of B$1.025 (US$1.00).

The reforms are designed to reduce the costs of funding for capital market and related investments made outside of The Bahamas, with investment currency that is available at a premium.

Minnis said as part of the relaxation protocol, Bahamian-owned businesses will be allowed to maintain operating deposit accounts of up to US$100,000 in foreign currency at domestic, commercial banks, without prior reference to the Central Bank. These accounts will have to be exclusively funded from revenues earned in foreign currency.

This reform provides access to foreign currency accounts for local businesses to cover international expenses in their operations. Central Bank approval will continue to be required for accounts with balances of more than US$100,000 in foreign currency.

The government said it would also ease exchange controls on capital transactions, namely on capital (investment) and current account (trade) transactions for small and medium-sized Bahamian businesses/enterprises (SMEs).

The changes will come into effect as of February 1, 2018