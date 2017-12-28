T&T given new energy assessment tools

T&T and other countries from the region received new tools to assess policies and programmes on energy efficiency according to a media release from the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC).

Along with representatives from Barbados, Guyana and Saint Lucia, T&T received the tools as they participated in a two-day workshop organized by ECLAC.

The workshop, which was held at ECLAC’s Caribbean headquarters in Port-of-Spain in mid-December, was organized with the support of the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (ADEME).

During the workshop, participants were exposed to the Database of Energy Efficiency Indicators (BIEE) methodology.

“The BIEE program in Latin America and the Caribbean provides a database to assess policies and programs on energy efficiency (EE) in participant countries, by promoting capacity building on EE indicators, motivating the implementation of EE policies and programs based on monitoring, measure and standardization, promoting the regional comparability of the sector, and enhancing regional coordination on EE issues in the regional and global agenda,” the media release said.

ECLAC added that the benefits of having the EE indicators, providing such data as electricity intensity, the percentage of dwelling houses with refrigerators, and transport were outlined during a summary presentation entitled “The Role of Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency on Building Resilience to Disasters”.

“The use of EE indicators would enable countries to craft better disaster and emergency strategies to assure a more resilient recovery of their energy sectors,” the release said.

Participants also engaged in practical discussions on their energy consumption characteristics, the energy efficiency measures that they utilize and energy efficiency policies in their respective countries.