“He who awaits much can expect little.” —Gabriel Garcia Marquez
You are here
Scotiabank shares jump $0.29
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which ten advanced, one declined and five traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 136,770 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,904,045.53.
Angostura Holdings Ltd was the volume leader with 52,920 shares changing hands for a value of $829,059.75, followed by Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd with a volume of 46,848 shares being traded for $374,784.
JMMB Group Ltd contributed 10,000 shares with a value of $18,000, while TTNGL Ltd added 7,015 shares valued at $185,997.50.
Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.29 to end the day at $60.40. Conversely, Angostura Holdings Ltd suffered the day’s sole decline, falling $0.18 to end the day at $15.67.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 3,550 shares valued at $74,550.00. Clico Investment Fund remained at $21.00. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.10.
Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $21.40. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC – Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC – Value Fund remained at $1.70.
Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.
The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online