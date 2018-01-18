OCM Limited registers day’s largest gain

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 11 securities of which four advanced, two declined and five traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 125,116 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,566,795.21.

JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 65,528 shares changing hands for a value of $118,185.23, followed by Unilever Caribbean Limited with a volume of 20,287 shares being traded for $568,036.

Guardian Holdings Limited contributed 11,360 shares with a value of $193,393.60, while One Caribbean Media Limited added 10,733 shares valued at $150,072.

One Caribbean Media Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.90 to end the day at $13.98. Conversely, Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.03 to close at $60.47.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 13,220 shares valued at $277,620. Clico Investment Fund remained at $21. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.10.

Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $21.40.

Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC—Value Fund remained at $1.70.

Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity.

Mora Ven Holdings Limited remained at $14.49.