JMMB Group leads with 65,644 shares traded
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which four advanced, six declined and four traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 214,338 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,218,886.49.
JMMB Group Limited was the volume leader with 65,644 shares changing hands for a value of $118,607.96, followed by GraceKennedy Limited with a volume of 60,000 shares being traded for $198,600. NCB Financial Group Limited contributed 53,088 shares with a value of $358,034, while Point Lisas Industrial Port Development Corporation Limited added 20,000 shares valued at $76,200.
Unilever Caribbean Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.27 to end the day at $29. Conversely, Massy Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.23 to close at $47.77.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 1,148 shares valued at $24,119.48. Clico Investment Fund remained at $21.01.
Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.10. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $21.40.
Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC—Value Fund remained at $1.70.
Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.
The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity.
Mora Ven Holdings Limited remained at $14.49.
