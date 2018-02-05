Domino’s launches Pizza Theatre

International pizza chain Domino’s officially launched its first “Pizza Theater” in T&T last week at its Ariapita Avenue location in Port-of-Spain.

In a release commenting on the unveiling of the restaurant the company said: “The Pizza Theater is a re-imagined design for Domino’s (DPZ) restaurants that was first unveiled internationally in 2017. It gives customers the option to watch through a glass screen while orders are prepared using the best ingredients. However, if they’d prefer not to, the restaurant also features a redesigned sitting area using its signature red and blue.”

Local entrepreneurs Daniel Fakoory and Omar Hadeed assumed ownership of the pizza franchise last June.

Touching on the upgraded restaurant Fakoory said: ““Investing in renovation and regular repairs is part and parcel of every retail business, but at Domino’s we are continually innovating to keep up with ever-changing trends and customer preferences”

According to the release, plans are underway for the restaurant to expand its footprint in T&T, with branches in Arima and San Fernando carded to be rolled out in upcoming months.

The restaurant added that to celebrate the first of many changes the franchise plans to shortly unveil, “members of the public stuck in traffic along the Ariapita Avenue can look out for Domino’s representatives that would be giving away 50 per cent off coupons and samples near the newly redesigned restaurant over the next two weeks.”