Agostini’s trades $0.33 lower
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 17 securities of which 3 advanced, 5 declined and 9 traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 1,118,317 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $14,736,675.50.
Agostini’s was the volume leader with 450,000 shares changing hands for a value of $9,302,567.09, followed by JMMB Group with a volume of 315,994 shares being traded for $584,521.06.
NCB Financial Group contributed 244,510 shares with a value of $1,600,253.85, while Scotiabank T&T added 44,460 shares valued at $2,745,496.28.
Witco registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $88.55.
Conversely, Agostini’s registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.33 to close at $20.67.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 7,954 shares valued at $159,080.00.
Clico Investment Fund remained at $20.00.
