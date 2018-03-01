Tributes for southern business magnate

Two years after realising his family’s dream of opening a state-of-the-art supermarket and C3 Centre shopping complex, southern businessman Carlyle Kenneth Mack has died.

Mack, 69, was a director of JT Allum and Company Limited, Corinthia Development Limited (proprietors of C3 Centre), and JTA supermarkets.

In a release yesterday, Mack’s family said the entire chain of supermarkets will be closed today to facilitate Mack’s funeral which will take place at the St Benedict’s Roman Catholic Church in La Romaine.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted and forwarded to the T&T Cancer Society, the family said.

Mack was the second son of southern real estate magnate Carlton Mack who journeyed to Trinidad by boat in 1932 to work as a grocery attendant but who managed to buy his own grocery 29 years later.

Walking in his father’s footsteps, Mack took control of the equipment and maintenance side of the family business after joining in 1965. He led the negotiations for many of the company’s real estate acquisitions and was well known for his generosity.

Past president of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Richie Sookhai said Mack’s passing was a loss for the business community.

“He was a great pioneer, a son of the soil who helped with the development of T&T,” Sookhai said.

Offering condolences to Mack’s family, Sookhai said the Mack family should be commended for the great contribution they have made to the development of T&T.

“At a time when jobs are few his family has provided employment to hundreds of people. Mr Mack and his family should be commended for the great work they have done. His good name and good work will always be remembered,” Sookhai said.

Chief Executive Officer of Southex Promotions George Singh, who knew Mack since he was a child, described him as a humble and kind-hearted man.

“It is sad that he has passed. He comes from a prominent family who has driven business in San Fernando,” Singh said.

He added, “One of the things I loved about him is that he was a humble person, always smiling, very polite and quiet.”

Mack’s funeral will begin from 10 am and all employees will be given the opportunity of saying goodbye.