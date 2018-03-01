TTBS to check on fuel quality

The T&T Bureau of Standards (TTBS) will be checking into the quality of fuel sold at gas stations and the body is also being urged to prioritise certification of medical laboratories.

This was revealed yesterday when TTBS officials appeared yesterday before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee in Port-of-Spain.

PAC chairman Bhoe Tewarie and PAC member Randall Mitchell urged the TTBS to treat with priority, the certification of medical laboratories. Mitchell said some labs misdiagnose cases.

The Bureau is responsible for voluntary and compulsory standards for items including goods for local use and foreign export — inspecting goods entering T&T and doing certification of locally manufactured goods.

PAC member Taharqa Obika had asked about inspection of fuel at the pumps following public complaints and suspicions about possible water in the fuel.

Obika told T&T Guardian after the meeting, he had expressed an interest in the matter after noting some general conversations of concern from some members of the public about fuel quality.

During the meeting, Obika also suggested TTBS do quality checks on sound/volume levels, especially during Carnival so that shows would be of best quality to earn foreign exchange and prevent loud volumes sounding like a “shock wave”.

Mitchell urged the TTBS to certify medical labs so that the public will know if labs are fully certified or not.

“You see misdiagnosis at some labs,” Mitchell said.

TTBS chairman Lawford Dupres said this is an area of “extreme concern” to TTBS.

Dupres added TTBS has voluntary standards formats. He supported the view that a National Quality Policy should look at medical labs...especially to provide impetus to the Health Minstry to deal with the situation—we want this to happen,” he said.

Trade Ministry Permanent Secretary Norris Herbert said the Ministry has completed a National Quality policy two months ago and the matter had been referred to the Cabinet.

He said as this policy is rolled out there will be an opportunity to deal with gaps in the system.

Dupres said TTBS projected $4m in revenue from inspections in new areas and work with other agencies. Dupres said TTBS will, for instance, be “keeping an eye “on imported steel as well as electrical items and types of roofing sheets.

TTBS also intends to develop standards for concrete blocks towards the end of the 2018 fiscal year.

Herbert said new legislation is necessary in order for TTBS and the Food and Drug Division to work together. Attempts were made over the years to bring the two entities together, but “turf” issues have been the problem, Herbert said. Some PAC members frowned on TTBS’ financial frameworks.