T&T signs deal with European travel group

BERLIN—Trinidad and Tobago has signed an agreement with DER Touristik Group, the third largest European travel group following initial discussions in November last year.

Tourism Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, who is attending the ITB Berlin, billed as the world’s leading travel trade show, said the German- based group was “looking at bringing its campus to Trinidad and Tobago and we have been in discussion since October November last year…”

“We have signed on the dotted line today to say that yes it is on, we have finalised arrangements and we are really excited about this new initiative, exposing Trinidad and Tobago to the German market.”

She said the German group would be bringing over 200 tour agents to Trinidad and Tobago.

“Of course there are going to be pre-trips in different Caribbean islands, Tobago being one, Aruba, Martinique, Guadeloupe and a number of other islands,” Cudjoe said.

“Everything will come together …in Trinidad and that will expose our stakeholders to seeing how the German tour operators operate and expose these tour operators to all the wonderful things Trinidad and Tobago has to offer.

“So from the perspective of the government of Trinidad and Tobago…this is really good news and we are excited about it.”

She said during the ITB, her delegation had been holding talks with various airlines, including WestJet, in order to increase airlift to T&T. (CMC)