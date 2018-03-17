Krave Restaurant, located in Tarouba, south Trinidadm has been introducing food lovers to international flavours and styles since it opened in 2014.
You are here
JMMB ends week as volume leader
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 422,297 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $12,064,007.67. JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 253,010 shares changing hands for a value of $495,253.77, followed by The West Indian Tobaco Company Ltd with a volume of 99,742 shares being traded for $8,832,154.10.
Trinidad & Tobago NGL Ltd contributed 23,609 shares with a value of $661,622.97, while Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Ltd added 16,032 shares valued at $1,002,000.00.
The West Indian Tobaco Company Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $88.55.
Conversely, NCB Financial Group Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.03 to close at $6.50.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 18,800 shares valued at $378,030.00. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.01 to end at $20.11. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.40. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $20.48. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC - Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC - Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.
The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online