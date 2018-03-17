JMMB ends week as volume leader

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 422,297 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $12,064,007.67. JMMB Group Ltd was the volume leader with 253,010 shares changing hands for a value of $495,253.77, followed by The West Indian Tobaco Company Ltd with a volume of 99,742 shares being traded for $8,832,154.10.

Trinidad & Tobago NGL Ltd contributed 23,609 shares with a value of $661,622.97, while Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Ltd added 16,032 shares valued at $1,002,000.00.

The West Indian Tobaco Company Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $88.55.

Conversely, NCB Financial Group Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.03 to close at $6.50.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 18,800 shares valued at $378,030.00. Clico Investment Fund advanced by $0.01 to end at $20.11. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.40. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $20.48. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC - Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC - Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.