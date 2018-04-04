A 70-year-old taxi driver who allegedly committed a sex act on a 12-year-old girl was yesterday granted $100,000 approval bail.
Republic Rio Claro branch snags top bank awards
Republic Bank Rio Claro’s branch won big at the bank’s annual service excellence awards which celebrated the achievements of staff during the 2017 fiscal year.
The branch also copped awards for service performance and employee engagement at the event held on March 24, at the Hyatt Regency hotel, in Port-of-Spain.
Retired branch sales manager, Jemma Persad, who accepted the awards on the branch’s behalf, said the win was an emotional one for her as it was her last. She also said the win will do a lot for staff, giving them the momentum and drive to keep working hard to achieve their goals.
The bank’s managing director, Nigel Baptiste, in delivering his opening remarks said that the Board of Directors and Executive Management Team were extremely grateful for the hard work and contributions that all staff put in, selflessly and wholeheartedly, day- in and day-out. He went onto to say that Republic Bank would not be the organisation it is without its staff whom he likened to heroes. Other winners were Specialist Unit of the Year—Legal Services, Top Performers in Personal Lendings—Auchenskeoch—Tobago, Top Performers in Commercial Lendings—Siparia and Top Overall Performing Team—Corporate Business Centre of the Year—South.
