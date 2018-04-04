TTNGL gains $0.08

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which 5 advanced, 3 declined and 6 traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 106,681 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,316,212.12. FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd was the volume leader with 32,499 shares changing hands for a value of $308,740.50, followed by National Flour Mills Ltd with a volume of 28,571 shares being traded for $47,999.28. First Citizens Bank Ltd contributed 20,465 shares with a value of $665,281.00, while LJ Williams Ltd B added 10,000 shares valued at $7,000.

Trinidad & Tobago NGL Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.08 to end the day at $27.25. Conversely, ScotiaBank Trinidad & Tobago Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.09 to close at $62.56.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 11,200 shares valued at $225,825.37. Clico Investment Fund remained at $20.16. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.40. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $20.48. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC - Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Value Fund'} remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.