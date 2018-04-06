Prestige nets $7.6m profit in 3 months

Prestige Holdings Ltd (PHL) is reporting $7.6 million in profit after tax for the three months of the new fiscal year, ending in February.

Total assets for the period are valued at $485 million. The company operates the following franchises KFC, Pizza Hut, TGI Fridays, Subway, Starbucks, chain of stores.

Chairman Christian Mouttet said PHL’s business plan has been feeling the effects of high foreign exchange conversion costs and higher food costs, “both of which are becoming increasingly difficult to control.”

He added that there have been operational challenges in some of its restaurants as well as the difficult economy have impacted “negatively” on his business. What is clear, he said, is that measures have been put in place to mitigate the challenges faced.

“We have already engaged in a number of initiatives to address these issues including managing our higher food costs, improving labour utilisation and introducing new value added and innovative food offerings.”

Mouttet said the board and management are not satisfied with the results and therefore, there is room for improvement even though the economy has slowed down.

He is confident that the company’s brand strength and brand loyalty, would result in growth and improvement in the company’s performance by the end of 2018.