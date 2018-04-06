Clean your vacant property or it can become the property of the State.
Samsung launches Galaxy S9
Samsung launched its S9 and S9+ cellphones to customers at Trincity Mall yesterday.
Samsung’s sales manager for Latin America Terry Weech told cellphone enthusiasts the new devices are the most modern cellphone in the world and can serve for many purposes.=
The phone has the capacity to take photos which are comparable to the quality used by media houses, Weech said.
The phone carries a 12-megapixel rear mcamera.
People who were shown the capacity of the phone were excited by the functions of the S9 and S9+ cellphones.
Managers of bmobile, Digicel and cellphone dealers were among those present for the launch.
The cost of the prepaid cellphones ranges from $6,000 up, said Weech.
