T&T NGL gains $0.38

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which 6 advanced, 3 declined and 5 traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 269,017 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,994,237.13.

GraceKennedy Limited was the volume leader with 99,926 shares changing hands for a value of $314,766.90, followed by FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd with a volume of 59,150 shares being traded for $554,858.00.

Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd contributed 47,615 shares with a value of $371,397.00, while JMMB Group Ltd added 39,000 shares valued at $72,540.00.

T&T NGL Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.38 to end the day at $27.71. Conversely, FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.12 to close at $9.38.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 24,533 shares valued at $494,346.95.

Clico Investment Fund remained at $20.15. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.40. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $20.48.

Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.