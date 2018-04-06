Oh what a night!
You are here
T&T NGL gains $0.38
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 14 securities of which 6 advanced, 3 declined and 5 traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 269,017 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $1,994,237.13.
GraceKennedy Limited was the volume leader with 99,926 shares changing hands for a value of $314,766.90, followed by FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd with a volume of 59,150 shares being traded for $554,858.00.
Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd contributed 47,615 shares with a value of $371,397.00, while JMMB Group Ltd added 39,000 shares valued at $72,540.00.
T&T NGL Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.38 to end the day at $27.71. Conversely, FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.12 to close at $9.38.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 24,533 shares valued at $494,346.95.
Clico Investment Fund remained at $20.15. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.40. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $20.48.
Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC—Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.
The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online