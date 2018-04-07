Guardian Holdings gains $0.02

Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which two advanced, two declined and eight traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 335,990 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $5,208,779.38.

Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd was the volume leader with 233,420 shares changing hands for a value of $1,820,651, followed by Massy Holdings Ltd with a volume of 55,329 shares being traded for $2,600,588.73.

Trinidad and Tobago NGL Ltd contributed 12,092 shares with a value of $335,086.80, while Guardian Holdings Ltd added 10,587 shares valued at $169,642.25.

Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.02 to end the day at $16.02. Conversely, NCB Financial Group Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.14 to close at $6.26.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 6,327 shares valued at $127,489.05. Clico Investment Fund remained at $20.15. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.40. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $20.48.

Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC — Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC — Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.

The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.