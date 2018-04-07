BIG South East Port-of-Spain, via its president and former national men’s coach Gideon Dickson has launched a protest against the decision taken by the T&T Volleyball Federation Disciplinary...
You are here
Guardian Holdings gains $0.02
Overall Market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which two advanced, two declined and eight traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 335,990 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $5,208,779.38.
Sagicor Financial Corporation Ltd was the volume leader with 233,420 shares changing hands for a value of $1,820,651, followed by Massy Holdings Ltd with a volume of 55,329 shares being traded for $2,600,588.73.
Trinidad and Tobago NGL Ltd contributed 12,092 shares with a value of $335,086.80, while Guardian Holdings Ltd added 10,587 shares valued at $169,642.25.
Guardian Holdings Ltd registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.02 to end the day at $16.02. Conversely, NCB Financial Group Ltd registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.14 to close at $6.26.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 6,327 shares valued at $127,489.05. Clico Investment Fund remained at $20.15. Bourse Brazil Latin Fund remained at $8.40. Calypso Macro Index Fund remained at $20.48.
Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC — Development Fund remained at $0.67. Fortress Caribbean Property Fund Ltd SCC — Value Fund remained at $1.70. Praetorian Property Mutual Fund remained at $3.05.
The Second Tier Market did not witness any activity. Mora Ven Holdings Ltd remained at $14.49.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online