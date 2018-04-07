Illicit trade a big problem

Consumers are demanding cheaper cigarettes and this has prompted the West Indian Tobacco Company (Witco) Ltd to re-brand its Mt. d’or product and engage in innovation with some of its brands, including Dunhill Flow Filter, du Maurier 14s and Dunhill double Capsule.

The illicit trade in cigarettes also forced the company to offer cheaper products.

This was revealed at the company’s annual general meeting at the Hyatt Regency, Port-of-Spain, yesterday, where it was announced Witco had closed the financial year with a 26 per cent decline in profits compared to the prior year.

The company reported profit after tax of $380.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2017, compared to the prior year when the company reported $515 million in Profits.

Looking at other aspects of its performance, Witco reported cash and cash equivalents of $234.7 million at the end of the year and closed the year with assets worth $604 million. Shareholders earned $4.51 per share and dividends paid were $4.41.

In comments accompanying the financial statement, managing director Jean-Pierre du Coudray said, “Mt. d’or, which was launched to stop the advance of ultra-low-price competition, successfully commanded more than 95 per cent share of the segment, and 2017 represented the introduction of the most number of new product innovations in a single year by the company (Dunhill Flow Filter, du Maurier 14s and Dunhill double Capsule).”

He said the illicit trade present in all the Caricom markets had “negatively” affected the number of cigarettes Witco is exporting to Caricom, but it does not put the business at risk.

Explaining further about offering low-cost brands he said, “We have lost market share to these illicit brands, not much. We got Mt d’or into the market quite quickly to deal with that.

“What we have seen, at the end of the day consumers, their disposable income has shrunk, so they are looking for more affordable ways to do things across the board. Consumers are saying that they still prefer our brands, but they can’t afford it like they use to, so they have to look for a cheaper alternative.”

Between 2015, when Mt. d’or was re-launched and 2017 when it was re-branded, Mt. d’or has increased market share from 2 per cent to 30 per cent shareholders were told.

In his remarks during yesterday’s AGM, du Coudray said the problem of illicit trade is not unique to T&T. He said dialogue is continuing with legislators and Customs and Excise in T&T.

Asked what were the company’s suggested penalties for illicit trade, he said there should be increased enforcement and tax legislation to deal with it.

“Over the years, they have increased taxes so much that they have created a smuggler’s paradise. The difference between legal product and illegal product is so huge from a profit stand point, that people are willing to take that risk, once that remains you will always have smuggling,” he said.

Critical of the Tobacco Control Bill, 2009 he said there is zero enforcement since the law has been implemented, but there has been no enforcement.

New generation products

Asked how vaping and other nicotine delivery systems were impacting on the company’s bottom line, du Coudray said it was too early to determine. However, the company continues to look at trends in international markets where vaping is available to determine the impact on their operations.

However, he said importing of new generation products was on the cards because the Champs Fleurs plant did not have the capacity to produce such products, adding it will be a “big and bold” entry into the T&T market.

“We have done some test markets in Europe, Africa and Australia. The problem we are having is capacity because it’s a totally new technology, so it’s something we have to learn, something we have to get feedback from the consumers, we have to understand the environment.”

Are these products going to be treated like tobacco products in terms of taxes and duties?

Though the regulation of vaping and other nicotine delivery systems are not yet in place in T&T, he said, “We need here, in T&T, to understand how the Government is going to deal with it. Are they going to treat it like tobacco, are the same duties going to apply, the same taxes going to apply? All these things will impact our (Witco’s) strategy.”