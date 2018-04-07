Labour Ministry launches friendly website

Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus is satisfied with the Labour Ministry’s new, modern website which will disseminate information on the ministry’s activities.

“It culminates the beginning of a journey of reconstruction not only of the website, but our various units and the services they offer. Today is one of those joyous days as we have been doing a lot of work in this ministry,” Baptiste-Primus said at the launch of the website at the ministry’s International Waterfront offices yesterday.

The new website is molsmed.gov.tt.

She said most of the work to build the new website was done in-house.

“No fuss, no frenzy, no fancy. Just fantabulous,” she said, adding the work to build a new website began even before she took office.

“The launch of this new website marks the end of a journey which was initiated four years ago, prior to my assumption of responsibility for the discharge of this very challenging portfolio. Regrettably that initiative failed to deliver on its promise and failed to bear fruit. The development of this new website was long overdue.”

She also promised the new website will keep all stakeholders updated with current information.

“It will have the most up-to-date information and responses to public enquiries and concerns we promote provided by this ministry.”

Senior communications officer Deniece Serrette described the old website as “outdated.” She said some of the areas covered on the new website include labour sector issues, legislative policies and small enterprise initiatives. She also described the new website as “user friendly.”

“This will be embellished with a library of graphics, icons and buttons which will be used to maintain a consistent look and feel, a user centric design, with a focus on the ease of access for information. We live in a world where information needs to be accessed as soon as possible,” she said.