Declines in all three TTSE Indices

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 12 securities of which one advanced, four declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 108,997 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $2,224,506.02. Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited was the volume leader with 29,429 shares changing hands for a value of $229,521.20, followed by NCB Financial Group Limited with a volume of 24,363 shares being traded for $151,604.60. T&T NGL Limited contributed 20,792 shares with a value of $574,469.65, while Guardian Holdings Limited added 19,574 shares valued at $313,180.

One Caribbean Media Limited enjoyed the day’s sole price increase, climbing $0.05 to end the day at $12.48. Conversely, First Citizens Bank Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.11 to close at $32.59.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 1,828 shares valued at $36,836.55. It remained at $20.15.

In Monday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:

• The Composite Index declined by 1.41 points (0.11 per cent) to close at 1,259.

• The All T&T Index declined by 0.78 points (0.05 per cent) to close at 1,699.62.

• The Cross Listed Index declined by 0.28 points (0.25 per cent) to close at 110.37.