Hadad on panel for Chamber event

Businessman John Hadad, who founded Hadco Limited together with his brothers Joseph and Robert, will be part of the panel at the T&T Chamber’s Annual Business Luncheon on April 18, 2018, at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre. This year’s theme is Make Bold Moves to Change Your Predictable Outcome.

Hadad holds the position of Group Co-Chief Executive Officer at the company. It is a position he has shared with his two siblings for the last 26 years.

Over the years, Hadco Limited has expanded its portfolio to include food and beverage, electrical and lighting, and wine and spirits.

The company is well known for retailing premium ice cream brands, but also manufactures ice cream cones and is a merchandiser for duty-free alcohol.

In January 2017, Hadco purchased 75 per cent shares in Ecoimpact Company Limited, thrusting the business into the manufacturing and recycling industry.

Ecoimpact is a processing and recycling operation of waste vegetable oils, creating an alternative fuel source with the opportunity to generate earnings in US dollars.

This year, the brothers decided to diversify even further—they opened Creamery Novelties Limited, a new venture that will produce local ice cream and novelty items. In tandem, they will also broaden the Happy Time product line to include sugar and waffle cones.

Hadco Limited has seen consistent growth over the years, extending its operations to Miami, exporting premium products throughout the Caribbean, Central America and Spain, and increasing their potential to earn foreign exchange through exports.