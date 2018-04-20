Edwards is new UTC executive director

Nigel Edwards has been appointed executive director of the Unit Trust Corporation, effective June 1, 2018.

Edwards, who succeeds Ian Chinapoo, joined the UTC in 2013 and held the position of Chief Financial Officer before his appointment as Executive Director.

In a statement on behalf of the UTC’s Board of Directors, chairman Justice Rolston Nelson welcomed Edwards to the position which he said underlines his extensive leadership experience across multiple disciplines.

“The Board is pleased to appoint Nigel Edwards as Executive Director. He is a critical member of the Strategic Leadership Team which is instrumental in the Corporation maintaining its robust financial position and ensuring it is well positioned to optimize opportunities.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience to lead the charge in continuing the UTC’s innovation thrust and strengthening its dominance in the financial services sector. This appointment recognizes his increasing leadership role, and the Board’s full confidence in both our strategic direction and our executive team,” he said

Edwards commented: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Corporation as it continues with its growth strategy in a competitive environment. Working within a productive and creative environment is an asset to staying focused on meeting the needs of our customers and optimizing our value as we do so. One of my immediate objectives is to enable the UTC to enhance its technological infrastructure tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Edwards is the holder of a MSc. Finance from the London BSc. Management Studies from the University of the West Indies, St. Augustine. He is also a member of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (ACCA) with 25 years’ experience in the field of Accounting and Finance.

Prior to joining UTC, Edwards has held executive roles in the financial services industry with regional companies.