Rachael Sukhdeo, the widow of murdered Central car dealer Sheron Sukhdeo, was arrested by police at her business place, Sheron’s Auto, along the Caroni Savannah Road in Charlieville, Chaguanas,...
You are here
GraceKennedy down by $0.04 to $3.10
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, three declined and seven traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 305,552 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $8,200,326.45.
Sagicor Financial Corporation was the volume leader with 123,978 shares changing hands for a value of $967,028.40, followed by Massy Holdings Limited with a volume of 50,399 shares being traded for $2,393,908.57.
The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited contributed 49,215 shares with a value of $4,357,960.85, while GraceKennedy Limited added 45,861 shares valued at $142,169.10.
Massy Holdings Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.10 to end the day at $47.50.
Conversely, GraceKennedy Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.04 to close at $3.10.
The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.
In Friday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:
•The Composite Index declined by 0.98 points (0.08 per cent) to close at 1,229.27.
•The All T&T Index advanced by 0.37 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 1,693.50.
•The Cross Listed Index declined by 0.32 points (0.31 per cent) to close at 102.98.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online