GraceKennedy down by $0.04 to $3.10

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, three declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 305,552 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $8,200,326.45.

Sagicor Financial Corporation was the volume leader with 123,978 shares changing hands for a value of $967,028.40, followed by Massy Holdings Limited with a volume of 50,399 shares being traded for $2,393,908.57.

The West Indian Tobacco Company Limited contributed 49,215 shares with a value of $4,357,960.85, while GraceKennedy Limited added 45,861 shares valued at $142,169.10.

Massy Holdings Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.10 to end the day at $47.50.

Conversely, GraceKennedy Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.04 to close at $3.10.

The Mutual Fund Market did not record any activity.

In Friday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:

•The Composite Index declined by 0.98 points (0.08 per cent) to close at 1,229.27.

•The All T&T Index advanced by 0.37 points (0.02 per cent) to close at 1,693.50.

•The Cross Listed Index declined by 0.32 points (0.31 per cent) to close at 102.98.