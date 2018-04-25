A few weeks ago someone reached out to me regarding their daughter sleeping in the same bed.
US$180m loan agreement signed
Finance Minister Colm Imbert has signed the first tranche of a policy-based loan agreement in the sum of US$180 million with the Corporación Andina De Fomento (CAF) Development Bank.
The total loan of US$300 million will be used for the implementation of the programme to support Government’s Medium-term Fiscal Consolidation Strategy—Phase II, to boost potential growth and reduce the economy’s vulnerability to external fluctuations and volatility of external terms of trade.
The programme aims to increase fiscal revenues; improve public expenditure efficiency and accountability; strengthen public debt management and promote fiscal policy sustainability.
Policy actions supported under the loan agreement include:
• Tax policy reform for the energy sector
• Corporation tax reform
• Implementation of an environmental tax
• Improve public procurement mechanisms
• Strengthening of the Central Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance
• Review of the public debt legislation
• Improvement of the bond market
• Establishment and operationalisation of the National Investment Fund
• Monitoring fiscal consolidation progress
The loan is being pursued under the International Financial Organisations (Corporación Andina De Fomento) Act No 5 of 2017.
