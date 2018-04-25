Sparkle McKnight,Alena Brooks and Lalonde Gordon each had success at the second annual Grenada Invitational on Saturday night at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in St George’s.
You are here
Volume leader NGL up by $0.26
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, three declined and seven traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 717,442 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $19,989,704.78. T&T NGL Limited was the volume leader with 423,311 shares changing hands for a value of $11,749,669.95, followed by Scotiabank T&T Limited with a volume of 120,628 shares being traded for $7,541,807. JMMB Group Limited contributed 113,425 shares with a value of $211,179.70, while Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited added 22,179 shares valued at $172,996.20.
T&T NGL Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.26 to end the day at $27.76. Conversely, NCB Financial Group Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.07 to close at $5.42.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 12,325 shares valued at $248,529.90. It remained at $20.16.
In Tuesday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:
• The Composite Index declined by 1.92 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 1,227.62.
• The All T&T Index advanced by 0.71 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 1,694.08.
• The Cross Listed Index declined by 0.63 points (0.61 per cent) to close at 102.44.
Disclaimer
User comments posted on this website are the sole views and opinions of the comment writer and are not representative of Guardian Media Limited or its staff.
Guardian Media Limited accepts no liability and will not be held accountable for user comments.
Guardian Media Limited reserves the right to remove, to edit or to censor any comments.
Any content which is considered unsuitable, unlawful or offensive, includes personal details, advertises or promotes products, services or websites or repeats previous comments will be removed.
Before posting, please refer to the Community Standards, Terms and conditions and Privacy Policy
User profiles registered through fake social media accounts may be deleted without notice.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online