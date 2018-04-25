Volume leader NGL up by $0.26

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 13 securities of which three advanced, three declined and seven traded firm.

Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 717,442 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $19,989,704.78. T&T NGL Limited was the volume leader with 423,311 shares changing hands for a value of $11,749,669.95, followed by Scotiabank T&T Limited with a volume of 120,628 shares being traded for $7,541,807. JMMB Group Limited contributed 113,425 shares with a value of $211,179.70, while Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited added 22,179 shares valued at $172,996.20.

T&T NGL Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.26 to end the day at $27.76. Conversely, NCB Financial Group Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.07 to close at $5.42.

Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 12,325 shares valued at $248,529.90. It remained at $20.16.

In Tuesday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:

• The Composite Index declined by 1.92 points (0.16 per cent) to close at 1,227.62.

• The All T&T Index advanced by 0.71 points (0.04 per cent) to close at 1,694.08.

• The Cross Listed Index declined by 0.63 points (0.61 per cent) to close at 102.44.