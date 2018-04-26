Recently my young nephew Jon-Paul told me,” Uncle. Patience is a virtue”
$4.6 million in shares change hands
Overall market activity resulted from trading in 16 securities of which six advanced, two declined and eight traded firm.
Trading activity on the First Tier Market registered a volume of 667,894 shares crossing the floor of the Exchange valued at $4,615,344.89.
Trinidad Cement Limited was the volume leader with 460,000 shares changing hands for a value of $1,204,425.16, followed by T&T NGL Limited with a volume of 104,464 shares being traded for $2,904,491.90.
National Flour Mills Limited contributed 72,002 shares with a value of $129,603.60, while JMMB Group Limited added 13,919 shares valued at $25,889.34.
National Flour Mills Limited registered the day’s largest gain, increasing $0.05 to end the day at $1.80. Conversely, Ansa McAL Limited registered the day’s largest decline, falling $0.10 to close at $59.80.
Clico Investment Fund was the only active security on the Mutual Fund Market, posting a volume of 11,679 shares valued at $235,421.64. It remained at $20.16
In Wednesday’s trading session the following reflect the movement of the TTSE Indices:
• The Composite Index advanced by 0.02 points to close at 1,227.64.
• The All T&T Index advanced by 0.04 points to close at 1,694.12.
• The Cross Listed Index remained at 102.44
