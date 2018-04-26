New project to boost animation and gaming

The University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT), the only institution in the English-speaking Caribbean to formally offer Animation and Gaming training at the undergraduate level, has embarked on a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership to assist qualified students and graduates in entering the rising global Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS) industry.

These initiatives are being funded via a loan contract by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), through the Ministry of Planning and Development in the context of the Global Services Promotion Programme (GSPP). The objective is to advance the country’s position as a preferred source for Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS).

Planning Minister Camille Robinson Regis explained: “The goal of the Global Services Promotion Programme is to shape, inspire and motivate the development of the ITeS sector for Trinidad and Tobago, with a focus to increase exports and employment in the sector.

“The local animation and gaming industry has increased nearly tenfold since 2004 and achieved estimated revenues of US$242 billion in 2016 globally. Trinidad and Tobago has several competitive advantages, which can enable the country to establish itself as a competitive location for the provision of ITeS.”Through this programme, employees from the two winning firms, which are both managed by UTT alumni—Coded

Arts and Animae Caribe—will receive sector-specific training to fill the gap required to meet global demand. Employees of the awarded firms, as well as other industry stakeholders, will receive training in Pre-production, Ideation, Storyboarding and Pre-Visualisation, Licensing and Distribution, IP Application for Creative Content, Animated Trailer Development and Game Prop Concept as well as Modelling Building.

UTT Animation graduate Jessica Yawching said: “Coded Arts and Animae Caribe share the common goal of solving issues important to the local animation and gaming Industry.”

This view was shared by Animae Caribe Festival Co-ordinator Camille Selvon-Abrahams, who is also Programme Leader for Animation programmes at UTT.

“Helping graduates meet global industry standard is the key to UTT’s success, working together creates a stronger workforce and better environment for everyone,” she said.

In addition to the training initiatives, the university is exploring solutions to provide equipment and tools required to meet global outsourcing demands. This will enable the amalgamation of T&T’s animation efforts which will solidify the local service offerings in the global market.