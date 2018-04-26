Policy to ensure quality goods and service

Implementation of T&T’s National Quality Policy (NQP) will strengthen market access by enhancing the country’s capability to trade more effectively, says Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

“Businesses face challenges in meeting stringent quality standards abroad and in competing with poor-quality imported products . . . he National Quality Policy will address these market access challenges,” she said at the launch of the policy on Tuesday.

The NQP will aid local businesses with increasing competitiveness and their ability to participate in international value chains.

It is anticipated that its implementation will build specialist capabilities and enhance resources in quality related areas, as well as develop and enforce technical regulations and practices which support production and creation of high quality goods and services.

The policy vision was reinforced by Norris Herbert, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Trade and Industry who also anticipated a positive impact on trade with the NQP’s operationalisation.

Gopee-Scoon said the policy addresses several barriers related to laboratories, legislation, enforcement, certification and accreditation. While the Government has negotiated a number of trade agreements for manufacturers and service providers there is opportunity to ensure market presence.

She added: “There are many price competitors and therefore, Trinidad and Tobago’s emphasis should be on delivering products and services that differentiate themselves in the world market place on the basis of quality, value and innovation rather than on price alone.”

During the period of the policy’s implementation, which extends to 2030, a robust system of regulation, certification and assessment will be introduced to protect consumers and increase the presence of local products on the global market.

This will be facilitated by the work of a National Quality Council which will ensure that high quality goods and services can be produced locally and T&T’s reputation and brand as a provider of quality products and services in the national and international markets is assured.